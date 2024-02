Martin (quadriceps) is available for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

As expected, Martin has been upgraded from probable to available and will likely draw a second straight start in Haywood Highsmith's (personal) absence. On Tuesday, Martin posted 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during a win over the Magic.