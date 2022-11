Martin (illness) is now questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Martin was previously doubtful for the contest but considering the Heat's lengthy injury report, the team may be pressured to have Martin give it a go. With Jimmy Butler (knee), Max Strus (shoulder) and Duncan Robinson (ankle) already ruled out, Haywood Highsmith (hip), Hamal Cain (illness) and Nikola Jovic could be in line for extended run.