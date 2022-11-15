Martin chipped in 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 37 minutes during Monday's 113-112 victory over Phoenix.

Martin had his best game in over two weeks, chipping in across the board. He now sits just inside the top 140 for the season, theoretically making him a 12-team asset. However, a lack of voluminous production does make him a fringe target, at best. If he is available on your waiver wire, feel free to grab him on the off chance he can turn this into a string of nice performances.