Martin (knee) contributed 12 points (3-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 47 minutes in Friday's 107-106 overtime loss to the Wizards.

The Heat having only seven players available due to either injuries or illnesses played a large part in Martin logging massive minutes Friday, but the fourth-year player nonetheless continued his trend of solid performances. Over his last three games, Martin is averaging 13.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.0 three-pointers, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals in 40.7 minutes per contest. Martin has typically served as a supporting-cast player this season, but he should see at least a slight bump in usage while Jimmy Butler (knee) is sidelined for at least the next two games.