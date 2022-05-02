Martin (ankle) will be available for Monday's Game 1 against the 76ers, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Martin was one of six Heat players listed as questionable coming into the day, but unsurprisingly all six have since been cleared to take the floor Monday night. Martin saw somewhat limited action in Round 1 against Atlanta, but he played a series-high 21 minutes in Game 5 when Miami was without Jimmy Butler. Butler is among the players who will return Monday, though Kyle Lowry (hamstring) will remain sidelined.