Martin (ankle) will be available for Sunday's Game 4 against the 76ers, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.

Martin was one of several players the Heat continue to list as questionable on a game-to-game basis, but there's been little reason to believe his status was ever in real jeopardy. Martin has played in every postseason game so far, but he saw only two minutes of action in Friday's Game 3 loss to Philly.