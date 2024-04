Martin (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As expected, Martin has been upgraded from probable to available and will return to action after a one-game absence. Before the ankle injury, Martin scored in double figures in 10 of his last 14 appearances, averaging 10.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals-plus-blocks in 28.5 minutes during that stretch.