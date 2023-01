Martin (quad) will start Monday's game against the Hawks.

Martin missed the last five games with a quad injury, but after being listed as questionable coming into the day, he's been cleared to take the floor. As has been the case all season, Martin will start on the wing alongside Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Gabe Vincent and Bam Adebayo. Haywood Highsmith will shift to the bench after starting the last five contests.