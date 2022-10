Martin has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason game against the Nets due to a knee issue, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Martin started Tuesday's preseason opener against the Timberwolves and totaled 12 points, three rebounds, two assists and one block in 22 minutes of action. He'll remain on the sidelines for Miami's second preseason game as he tends to the knee injury, so his next chance to return will be for Friday's exhibition against the Grizzlies.