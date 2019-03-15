Heat's Charles Cooke: Inks 10-day with Heat
Cooke has signed a 10-day deal with the Heat, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Cooke has been playing with the Heat's G League affiliate this season, and he appeared in 13 games for the Pelicans last season. When with the Pelicans, he totaled six points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 38 minutes. He'll likely play a minimal role with the Heat and can probably be ignored in almost every fantasy format.
