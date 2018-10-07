Cooke signed a contract with the Heat on Sunday.

Cooke joins DeAndre Liggins as recent signings by the organization, while Marcus Lee and Malik Newman were waived in the corresponding moves. Despite the new contract, Cooke will likely have a tough time making the final roster and could start the year in the G-League or overseas. Cook spent last season on a two-way deal with the Pelicans and appeared in just 13 total NBA games.