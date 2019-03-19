Heat's Charles Cooke: Shifts to G League
The Heat assigned Cooke to the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Tuesday.
After reaching a 10-day deal with the Heat on Friday, Cooke has been a spectator for all three of the team's games since he joined the organization. The G League assignment will provide him the opportunity to pick up some meaningful minutes while giving the team brass a better chance to evaluate him in a game setting.
