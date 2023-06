Audige has been invited to participate in Summer League with the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Audige spent the past three seasons at Northwestern and averaged 14.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.4 steals in 34.3 minutes per game last year. He wasn't drafted Thursday but will compete for a role with the Heat during Summer League.