Heat's Chris Silva: Agrees to standard deal
Silva agreed to a two-year deal with the Heat on Monday, Andre Fernandez of the Athletic reports.
Silva's contract will include a two-year guarantee with a third-year team option. Previously a two-way player, Silva has emerged from obscurity this season to play consistent minutes of the Heat's bench. Though he's recently seen a slight decrease in minutes, Silva's contributions were more than impressive enough for the Heat to opt to keep him around for the long term.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...