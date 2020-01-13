Silva agreed to a two-year deal with the Heat on Monday, Andre Fernandez of the Athletic reports.

Silva's contract will include a two-year guarantee with a third-year team option. Previously a two-way player, Silva has emerged from obscurity this season to play consistent minutes of the Heat's bench. Though he's recently seen a slight decrease in minutes, Silva's contributions were more than impressive enough for the Heat to opt to keep him around for the long term.