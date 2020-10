Silva (pelvis) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's Game 3 against the Lakers.

Silva was sidelined by the pelvic injury throughout the later rounds of the playoffs, but he was able to take part in warmups for Game 2 and is now healthy. He averaged 7.9 minutes in 44 games this season, so he's unlikely to have much of a role even with Bam Adebayo (neck) potentially sidelined.