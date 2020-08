The Heat list Silva as questionable for Monday's Game 4 against the Pacers due to a left groin strain.

Silva hasn't gotten off the bench in any of the first three games of the series, so his potential absence of Game 4 shouldn't affect coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation plans. Kelly Olynyk and Meyers Leonard are seemingly ahead of Silva in the pecking order for backup minutes behind starting center Bam Adebayo.