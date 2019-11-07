Silva did not participate in shootaround Thursday morning due to an illness, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. But he is considered probable for Thursday's game against the Suns.

Silva is only battling a cold, but it was enough to keep him out of shootaround. In the unlikely event that Silva ends up being inactive, it will not count against the games limit on his two-way contract.

More News
Our Latest Stories