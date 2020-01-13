Silva agreed Monday with the Heat on a two-year, standard NBA contract, Andre Fernandez of the Athletic reports.

Silva had previously been playing with the Heat on a two-way deal, but with the undrafted rookie out of South Carolina nearing the end of his 45-day limit for time at the NBA level, the organization was eager to add him to the 15-man roster. According to Fernandez, Silva's deal is fully guaranteed and includes a team option for a third year. Silva hasn't been in coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation lately, but he's been a productive backup to starting center Bam Adebayo when called upon. Through 30 games, Silva is averaging 3.5 points and 3.1 rebounds in 8.3 minutes while shooting 69.1 percent from the field.