Silva (coach's decision) was active for Friday's 124-116 win over the Jazz, but he went unused in the contest.

Silva has been cleared to play in both of the Heat's last two games after he was sidelined for just over a month with a strained hip flexor. Though he's now presumably healthy, Silva still looks to be outside of head coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation, which had been the case before he sustained the hip injury.