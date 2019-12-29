Heat's Chris Silva: Healthy scratch yet again
Silva (DNP-Coach's Decision) did not see the floor during Saturday's 117-116 overtime win against the 76ers.
Silva appeared in 12 games during November but has appeared in just eight here in December. He is at least ahead of Udonis Haslem on the depth chart, but Silva still remains buried behind the trio of Bam Adebayo, Meyers Leonard and Kelly Olynyk.
