Silva supplied two points (1-2 FG), five rebounds, two steals and one assist in 14 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Heat's 112-97 win over the Hawks.

The undrafted rookie secured one of the Heat's two-way contract on the heels of a strong preseason and has played his way into coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation as the backup center for the past two games. Though he turned the ball over three times Tuesday, Silva made a mark on the defensive end for the second straight contest. Despite his early success, Silva may not have much longevity as a regular on the second unit, however, as he'll only be eligible to spend up to 45 days in the NBA while he remains on a two-way deal.