Heat's Chris Silva: Injues knee in summer league
Silva suffered a left knee sprain and won't return to Wednesday's summer league game against Minnesota, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Silva, who averaged 15.2 points and 7.6 rebounds for South Carolina last year, suffered a left knee sprain Wednesday. It's unclear if he'll make a return prior to the end of summer league on July 15th.
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...