Silva (knee) signed an Exhibit 9 and 10 contract with the Heat earlier this month, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

After going undrafted out of South Carolina in June, Silva committed to join the Heat for summer league. His time in Las Vegas ended early when he sprained his left knee, but the big man apparently made enough of an impression on the Heat brass to earn an invitation to training camp. Silva is unlikely to break camp as a member of the roster, but the Heat are presumably eyeing him for a spot with their G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.