Silva supplied eight points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 117-108 win over the Pistons.

Silva contributed career highs across most statistical categories, as he stepped up with Bam Adebayo fouling out. Of course Silva fouled out as well, but not before stuffing the stat sheet. Still, Silva has been used sparingly in the early portion of the campaign and isn't likely to hold much value beyond the deepest leagues.