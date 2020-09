The Heat list Silva (pelvis) as out Tuesday for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Finals series with the Celtics.

Silva was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his left pubic bone during the Heat's first-round series with the Pacers and missed all five games of the second-round series win over the Bucks. With the Heat having yet to suggest that Silva has taken a meaningful step forward in his recovery, he looks like he could be in danger of missing the entire series with Boston as well.