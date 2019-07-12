Heat's Chris Silva: Out for rest of summer league

Silva (knee) is out for the remainder of summer league, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Silva injured his knee during Wednesday's game, and it's not surprising that the Heat will hold him out for the remainder of the games. The Heat have made it into the summer league postseason, so it's unclear exactly how many more games Miami will play, but we know Silva won't participate.

