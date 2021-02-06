site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: heats-chris-silva-out-sunday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Heat's Chris Silva: Out Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Silva (hip) is out Sunday against the Knicks.
Silva continues to be sidelined due to a hip injury. It's not clear when he'll return.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Alex Barutha
• 6 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 5 min read
Alex Barutha
• 7 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 4 min read