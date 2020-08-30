Silva was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his left pubic bone after an MRI on Saturday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The 23-year-old suffered the injury at the start of the week and it was initially labeled a left groin strain, but Saturday's imaging revealed he's dealing with the fracture. Silva didn't make an appearance during the four-game sweep of the Pacers, and his absence is unlikely to impact the Heat's rotation going forward. He should be considered out indefinitely until the team updates his status.

