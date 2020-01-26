The Heat recalled Silva from the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Sunday.

Though Silva recently had his two-way contract converted to a standard deal, the Heat still assigned him to their G League affiliate Thursday so he could receive some much-needed playing time. He appeared in back-to-back games for Sioux Falls on Friday and Saturday, totaling a combined 23 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks, four assists and one steal in 36 minutes of action. Though he'll be available for Monday's game against the Magic, Silva isn't expected to be included in coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation.