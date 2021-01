Silva had 13 points (4-6 FG, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 21 minutes in Thursday's 125-108 loss to the Sixers.

A COVID-19 issue involving the Heat team meant Silva received a good amount of playing time Thursday. He served well, leading Miami's bench unit in scoring. Silva is averaging 5.0 PPG this season and will likely have limited playing time again once the regular rotation returns.