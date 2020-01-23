Heat's Chris Silva: Sent to G League
Silva was assigned to the G League on Thursday. He will be available for their home games on Jan. 24 and Jan. 25, and he's expected to rejoin the Heat for their game against the Magic on Jan. 27.
Silva got a standard contract from the Heat earlier in the month, but he'll still spend some time in the G League to develop his skillset. Per 36 minutes for Miami this season, he's averaging 15.0 points, 13.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 2.2 assists.
