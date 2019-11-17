Heat's Chris Silva: Shines on second unit
Silva put up nine points (3-4 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 14 minutes off the bench Saturday in the Heat's 109-94 win over the Pelicans.
Silva has flirted with double-doubles in two of his last three games and looks to have at least temporarily secured a spot in the Heat's frontcourt rotation ahead of James Johnson, who didn't play Saturday in a coach's decision. The undrafted rookie has provided some impressive per-minute production and has shot efficiently from the field and the line in a small 12-game sample, so he could have some fantasy appeal in the event starting center Bam Adebayo misses time at any point.
