Heat's Chris Silva: Solid in Saturday's defeat
Silva supplied 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 20 minutes during Saturday's 113-86 loss to the 76ers.
Silva finished with career highs in scoring, assists and minutes, making the most of his time in the lopsided loss. Silva has now logged double-digit minutes in five of the last six games, and if that trend continues he might hold some value in deeper leagues.
