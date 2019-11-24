Silva supplied 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 20 minutes during Saturday's 113-86 loss to the 76ers.

Silva finished with career highs in scoring, assists and minutes, making the most of his time in the lopsided loss. Silva has now logged double-digit minutes in five of the last six games, and if that trend continues he might hold some value in deeper leagues.