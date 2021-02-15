site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: heats-chris-silva-still-sidelined-monday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Heat's Chris Silva: Still sidelined Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Silva (hip) won't play Monday against the Clippers
Silva continues to deal with a left hip strain that will force him to miss another game. It's not yet clear when he could return.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 5 min read
Alex Barutha
• 4 min read
Alex Barutha
• 6 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 5 min read