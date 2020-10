Silva (pelvis) is getting in some warmups ahead of Friday's Game 2 versus the Lakers, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Silva would normally have been unlikely to see the floor in the playoffs, but the absence of Bam Adebayo could wind up opening up minutes in the frontcourt. Silva averaged 3.0 points and 2.9 rebounds over 7.9 minutes in his 44 appearances this season.