Zeller provided 20 points (9-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 129-122 win over the Mavericks.

Zeller slid into the starting lineup Saturday, filling in for Bam Adebayo (hip) who was ruled out before tip-off. Making his first start since returning to the league in late February, Zeller delivered easily his best performance in what feels like forever. If Adebayo misses more time, Zeller could be a sneaky streaming option, although a performance like this should not be what is expected moving forward.