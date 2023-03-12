Zeller suffered a laceration under his right eye and won't return to Saturday's game against the Magic, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Zeller is receiving stitches under his right eye and will undergo a scan as the Heat look to determine the extent of his injury. If Zeller misses time beyond Saturday, Omer Yurtseven could step in as the backup center to Bam Adebayo. Zeller finished Saturday's game with two points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds in four minutes.