Zeller plans to sign with Miami on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Zeller is coming off the worst statistical campaign of his career, mostly due to a knee injury, and despite being healthy, he's yet to find a team this season. The veteran center was a productive frontcourt player in eight seasons with the Hornets before being relegated to a deep bench role with Portland last year. The Heat are also bringing in Kevin Love, so expect some corresponding moves to open up two roster spots before either free-agent signing is finalized.