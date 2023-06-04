Zeller (foot) has been upgraded to probable for Sunday's matchup with the Nuggets in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Zeller had been listed as questionable on the initial Game 2 injury report the Heat released Saturday, but he's apparently shown some improvement as Sunday's 8 p.m. ET opening tip draws closer. Even if active Sunday, Zeller likely won't play more than a handful of minutes behind starting center Bam Adebayo, who is once again expected to shoulder a heavy workload.