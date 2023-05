Zeller (illness) is listed as available for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Boston on Wednesday.

Zeller missed Monday's practice due to an illness and was listed as questionable, but he's had a few days to recover and will ultimately be available for Game 1. The backup big man has had a limited role in the playoffs thus far, averaging 2.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 8.9 minutes across 10 appearances.