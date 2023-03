Zeller (nose) posted six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT) and seven rebounds over 11 minutes in Tuesday's 106-92 loss to the Raptors.

Following a six-game absence due to a fractured nose, Zeller returned to action Tuesday and reclaimed his role as the top backup to starting center Bam Adebayo. Though Zeller provided solid numbers in his limited minutes, he's unlikely to scale up his production unless Adebayo is out of the lineup for a given game.