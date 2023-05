Zeller closed with one point (1-2 FT), one rebound and one steal across eight minutes during Sunday's 108-101 win over New York in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Zeller managed just eight minutes in the win, failing to have a tangible impact once again. While he has had his moments thus far in the playoffs, as long as Bam Adebayo is healthy, Zeller figures to be nothing more than an emergency option on most nights.