Zeller (nose) is out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Zeller is slated to miss a fifth straight game due to a broken nose. He underwent surgery last week to correct the issue, and head coach Erik Spoelstra said the center should be back "sooner than later," but the Heat haven't released any firm timetable for Zeller's return. His next chance to suit up will come Saturday versus Brooklyn.