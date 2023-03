Zeller closed Saturday's 117-109 win over the Hawks with 13 points (4-4 FG, 5-6 FT) and two rebounds across 12 minutes.

Zeller continues to garner a marginal role behind Bam Adebayo since joining the Heat, but he made a strong offensive impact in limited playing time Saturday. Across six appearances with Miami, the veteran backup is averaging 6.7 points and 2.5 rebounds in 14.0 minutes per game.