Zeller underwent a procedure on his broken nose Friday, and head coach Erik Spoelstra said the results were positive and the big man should be back "sooner than later," Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Zeller has already missed back-to-back games due to the broken nose, and his status for Miami's upcoming back-to-back this weekend remains unclear, though he can presumably be considered doubtful for those matchups after undergoing surgery Friday. After that, the Heat don't play again until a home contest Wednesday versus New York, which may be a reasonable return date for the veteran center. Before suffering the injury, Zeller averaged 5.0 points and 3.7 rebounds in 14.0 minutes across his first nine appearances with his new squad.