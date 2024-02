Swider recorded 25 points (10-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 40 minutes during Friday's 109-108 win over the Rip City Remix.

Swider joined Malik Williams in posting double-doubles during Friday's narrow win over the Remix. Swider is scorching the nets from deep this season, converting 49.3 percent of his 8.9 three-point attempts per contest.