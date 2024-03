Swider recorded zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in two minutes during Tuesday's 113-92 loss to Golden State.

Swider appeared in a third straight game for Miami, albeit for just two minutes at the tail end of a blowout loss. Though the two-way player has posted excellent numbers in the G League this season, Swider doesn't look as though he'll get an extended look in Miami's rotation anytime soon.