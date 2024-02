Swider will be available for the Heat for Tuesday's game against Milwaukee, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Swider has been playing for the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce recently but will provide additional depth for the parent club ahead of the All-Star break. Even with the Heat dealing with multiple absences, it seems unlikely that Swider will see much playing time, as he's averaged 2.6 points in 4.9 minutes per game over nine NBA appearances this year.