Swider agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Heat on Sunday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

A 6-foot-9 forward, Swider played collegiately at Villanova and Syracuse before joining the Lakers on a two-way deal last summer. He made only seven NBA appearances as a rookie but shot 43.6 percent from deep in the G League. If he falls short in his bid to make Miami's opening night roster, the Heat will have the option of keeping him in the organization with their G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.