Swider has rejoined the Heat on their road trip and will be available for Wednesday's game in Cleveland, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

With Duncan Robinson (back) joining Tyler Herro (foot), Josh Richardson (shoulder) and Kevin Love (heel) on the sidelines, Swider will serve as emergency depth for the Heat during their final matchup of a four-game road trip. Swider hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Feb. 26.